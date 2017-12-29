WJZ FOOTBALL: Watch WJZ Sunday at 4:25 p.m., Ravens Look To Clinch Wild Card Berth Against Bengals

FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a Florida tractor-trailer driver was hit and killed as he stood alongside his disabled rig on a highway in Maryland’s westernmost county.

State police it happened early Friday on Interstate 68 in Friendsville in Garrett County. Troopers say 32-year-old Christopher Valencia of Jacksonville, Florida, was standing next to his tractor trailer when he was hit. Valencia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the vehicle that hit Valencia and left the scene may be a black 2015 Mercedes commercial van. Authorities say the vehicle is likely missing its passenger-side mirror and have damage to the passenger-side headlight.

