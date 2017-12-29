BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow showers will arrive in central Maryland as we sleep.
Western Marland will start to see flakes around midnight.
For Charm City and surrounding areas, the snow holds off until around 3 or 4 a.m.
The snow will be light, with totals expected between one and two inches.
With morning temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s, the ground will be cold enough for the snow to stick.
Even the light coating will make for very slick travel.
Expect frigid and blustery conditions in the wake of the storm.
While our New Year’s Eve will be partly to mostly sunny and dry, it will be oh so cold! And oh so windy.
Daytime temperatures will barely make it into the mid 20s with winds gusts up to 25 mph.
By the time the fireworks light up Baltimore skies, temperatures will have tumbled to near 10 degrees.
