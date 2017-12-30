Filed Under:Apartment Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 60 people are out in the cold after an apartment fire in Montgomery County.

The Washington Post reports the fire broke out around 4:45 a.m. Saturday at the Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire spokesperson Pete Piringer says 39 adults and 22 children were displaced.

More than 100 firefighters fought the blaze, according to the Post, and a police officer was taken to the hospital but was treated and released. No other injuries were reported. Residents were taken to a shelter across the street at an elementary school.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials believe it was an accident.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch