BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 60 people are out in the cold after an apartment fire in Montgomery County.
The Washington Post reports the fire broke out around 4:45 a.m. Saturday at the Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
Montgomery County Fire spokesperson Pete Piringer says 39 adults and 22 children were displaced.
More than 100 firefighters fought the blaze, according to the Post, and a police officer was taken to the hospital but was treated and released. No other injuries were reported. Residents were taken to a shelter across the street at an elementary school.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials believe it was an accident.
