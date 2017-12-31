BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The New Year’s Eve celebration in Baltimore takes months to prepare with multiple agencies. From setting-up the entertainment to security making sure everything runs smoothly, it’s the ultimate celebration to ring in the new year.

“It takes a lot of effort from the team here at the Office of the Promotion and the arts. we have our event coordinators that work hard to put the festival together,” says Tracy Baskerville of Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts.

Baltimore restaurants, like Bar Vasquez, also plan ahead to make sure they have everything set for the special night.

“We start planning for this event in the beginning of November — just coming up with ideas for the menu, thinking about what people really want,” Charisse Nichols of Bar Vasquez said.

Extra law enforcement officers are on hand to secure the Inner Harbor in anticipation of thousands of revelers.

The Pandora Ice Rink will be open until 12:30 a.m. as is welcoming skaters to start the new year on ice.

“The ice rink is central to the fireworks show with the live entertainment. It’s the best spot at the Inner Harbor to watch the show and hear the music,” Matt Shaffer of the Waterfront Partnership said.

Last-minute preparations are wrapping up as organizers ensure a spectacular celebration. Meanwhile, everyone heading to the party is layering up to keep warm as we ring in a frigid 2018.

Watch WJZ’s annual New Year’s Eve special Sunday beginning at 11 p.m. We will bring you all the sights and sounds from the Inner Harbor, including the spectacular fireworks show at midnight.

