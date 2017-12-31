DENVER (AP) — Authorities say one deputy is dead, and four deputies and two civilians are hurt in suburban Denver. The suspected gunman is believed to be dead.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said via its Twitter account that a major highway south of the city was shut down Sunday. Residents in the vicinity were asked to shelter in place, and avoid windows and exterior walls.
No other details were immediately available. The nature of the injuries to the Douglas County deputies wasn’t disclosed.
