BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man was arrested with a loaded handgun and drugs after police say he fled from a traffic stop.

The Baltimore Police Department reports the arrest happened Friday, during a Maryland State Police and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police investigation.

Officers tried to pull over a Nissan Altima in the 5800 block of Wabash Ave., but the driver never stopped.

A Baltimore PD officers later stopped the vehicle in the 3200 block of Powhatan Ave.

Police reportedly recovered a loaded handgun and drugs from the vehicle, and arrested the driver, Frank Pulliam.

Pulliam was charged with gun, drug, and traffic related violations.

