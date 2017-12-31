BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man was arrested with a loaded handgun and drugs after police say he fled from a traffic stop.
The Baltimore Police Department reports the arrest happened Friday, during a Maryland State Police and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police investigation.
Officers tried to pull over a Nissan Altima in the 5800 block of Wabash Ave., but the driver never stopped.
A Baltimore PD officers later stopped the vehicle in the 3200 block of Powhatan Ave.
Police reportedly recovered a loaded handgun and drugs from the vehicle, and arrested the driver, Frank Pulliam.
Pulliam was charged with gun, drug, and traffic related violations.
