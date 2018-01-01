BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you are brave enough to stand in the frigid temperatures, you will be able to start the new year by seeing another supermoon on Monday night.

A supermoon is a moon that is full when it is also at or near its closest point in its orbit around Earth. The moon will also appear 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than other full moons.

A supermoon is coming! On January 1, the full Moon will be at or near its closest point in its orbit around Earth, making it a supermoon. Bundle up, get outside and look up! https://t.co/HIlqgyZFY3 pic.twitter.com/YUzIIZJ26G — NASA (@NASA) December 30, 2017

This is also the second supermoon in a month. The last supermoon was on December 3. And if you can’t catch Monday night’s supermoon, there will be a third one on January 31st.

The third supermoon will be the most unique because it will feature a total lunar eclipse. During this time, the moon will line up perfectly with the Earth and Sun. During this time, the Earth’s shadow will completely block the sun’s light. But unfortunately, only the west coast will see the eclipse in its totality. In Baltimore, the eclipse will be partial. But, in order to see it, you will have to wake up early in the morning to see it. The moon on January 31st will also be the second full m-Moon of the month.

