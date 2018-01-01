BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s fourth Cold Blue Alert of the season has been extended through Saturday.

The Cold Blue Alert, which has been extended a second time, means it’s cold enough that hypothermia deaths are a concern. Last winter, 11 deaths were attributed to the cold. So far this season, one person has died of hypothermia.

The highs New Year’s day across central Maryland hovered around the low-20s, but wind chills could make it feel even colder — down into the single digits.

Cold start to 2018. Wind Chills tonight in single digits…below zero in Western, MD. Updates on #WJZ #3FIRSTWARNINGWX. pic.twitter.com/g8gLxi3BTl — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) January 1, 2018

A very slight warm-up is expected Friday and Saturday, but highs will still only be near freezing. On Sunday, highs will dip back into the 20s.

“Through this prolonged cold weather spell, it is important that all Baltimoreans take precaution. Hypothermia, or low body temperature, can be just as dangerous as extreme heat, and every year, there are Baltimoreans who die due to hypothermia,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen. “I am extending the Code Blue Declaration through Saturday morning because of the predicted dangerously cold temperatures and encouraging residents to stay indoors in heated areas. Please help those around you who are the most vulnerable to the cold, including children, the elderly, and people with chronic medical illnesses.”

Residents are encouraged to contact 311 if a neighbor is without heat or power so that city agencies can assist them. Energy assistance may be available to those who need it. For more information, individuals may contact one of the regional Community Action Partnership centers in Baltimore or call the Office of Home Energy Programs at 410-396-5555.

Find more information about Code Blue here.

For other cold-related inquiries and service requests, or to find a nearby homeless shelter, residents can call 311 or 211.

