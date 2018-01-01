SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A father and son have died within weeks of each other in car accidents along the same stretch of road in Maryland.
The Daily Times in Salisbury reported Sunday that Larry Jerome Pender died Friday. His father William Pender was killed Dec. 8.
The accidents occurred half a mile away from each other along Route 50 in Salisbury, a city on the Eastern Shore.
The father, 95-year-old William Pender, was a longtime University of Maryland Eastern Shore educator and vice chancellor. Police said he died after his car failed to stop at a stop sign at Queen Avenue and Route 50. His car entered the roadway and was struck by another car.
Weeks later, police said the younger Pender’s car struck a tree on Route 50 near Seminole Boulevard.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)