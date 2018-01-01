WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Knocked Out Of Playoffs With Loss To Bengals | Purple Pride Gallery VOTE: Play of the Week

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue Alert in Baltimore Extended Until Jan. 2| Wind Chill Advisory In Place Until 9 A.M. Monday | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Local TV, Maryland, Salisbury, Wicomico County

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A father and son have died within weeks of each other in car accidents along the same stretch of road in Maryland.

The Daily Times in Salisbury reported Sunday that Larry Jerome Pender died Friday. His father William Pender was killed Dec. 8.

The accidents occurred half a mile away from each other along Route 50 in Salisbury, a city on the Eastern Shore.

The father, 95-year-old William Pender, was a longtime University of Maryland Eastern Shore educator and vice chancellor. Police said he died after his car failed to stop at a stop sign at Queen Avenue and Route 50. His car entered the roadway and was struck by another car.
Weeks later, police said the younger Pender’s car struck a tree on Route 50 near Seminole Boulevard.

 

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch