By Tim Williams
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is seeing below-average temperatures as arctic air and gusts continue to stick around.

The highs New Year’s day across central Maryland hovered around the low-20s, but wind chills could make it feel even colder — down into the single digits. The normal high is 42 degrees, while the low is usually around 25.

Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 11. Wind chill could dip as low as -3. Northwest winds 10 to 13 mph with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high near 24. Tomorrow’s wind chill could be as low as -3, with West winds around 10 mph. Tuesday night will be clear with a low around 10. West winds 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

