Filed Under:Fatal overdose, Overdose Arrest

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 26-year-old man accused of selling heroin to a man who later died from an overdose.

Jacob Zachariah Alle Caldwell has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of heroin, and possession of heroin in this case.

Caldwell’s arrest goes back to a fatal overdose on October 8, in the 200 block of Meadow Road in Pasadena.

Authorities found 28 year old Jared Weddle dead from an apparent heroin overdose.

Detectives were able to determine that Caldwell was the one who sold the fatal dose of heroin to Weddle.

Caldwell was arrested on December 29.

