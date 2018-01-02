WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue Alert In Baltimore Extended Until SaturdayWater Main Breaks Cause Roads To Freeze | Winter Storm Watch For Eastern Shore Begins Wednesday |  Download The WJZ Weather App 
Montgomery County, Rescue

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Three people were rescued Monday night after the car they were in got stuck in several feet of icy water in Montgomery County.

County fire officials say the rescue occurred around 11 p.m. in the area of West Old Baltimore Road in Boyds at the Tenmile Creek.

Officials said the vehicle became disabled in several feet of icy water while it was trying to cross.

Rescue crews used a boat to help get three occupants out of the vehicle. They were all safely removed and evaluated by medics.

Officials said the feel-like temperature was at 0 degree at the time of the incident.

