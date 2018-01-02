BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are looking into a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Prince George’s County.
Police say the crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday when a man crossed a highway on foot into the path of an oncoming car. The driver inside the vehicle that hit the man is Gary L. Bottalico, an officer for the Metro Transit Police Department.
Authorities say the officer was driving his agency issued, marked Chevy Silverado pickup truck. Police say the officer was on his way to work while driving northbound at Chadds Ford Drive. For reasons that are unknown, the pedestrian reportedly walked onto the street into oncoming traffic, directly into the path of the patrol car and was hit. Following the incident, the road was closed for about five hours.
The officer has been placed on administrative paid leave, which is routine whenever a Metro Transit Police Officer is involved in a department incident.
Investigators are asking anyone who my have seen this incident to call the Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.
