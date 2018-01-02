- Normal high & low: 42° & 25°
- Wind Chill Advisory for far Western, MD until Wed. @ Noon.
- Wind Chills as low as 20° below zero in Garrett County.
- Winter Storm Watch for Lower Eastern Shore: Wed 6PM – Thu 6PM.
- 3″ to 6″ of snow around Delmarva expected.
Link: http://www.weather.gov/akq/
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 12.
West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 31.
Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Slight chance of light snow before 8pm, then snow likely after 1am.
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
New snow accumulation of less than a half inch West of the Bay
———————————————————–
NWS Outlook
Expect moderating temperatures as the aforementioned high shifts off the eastern seaboard allowing for a return flow to set up, albeit light. Highs on Wednesday will approach the freezing mark for most, but will still struggle to rise above freezing. Clouds will be on the increase by Wednesday afternoon with increasing moisture aloft and upper level energy moving overhead.
A developing area of low pressure off the southeast coast will move northward Wednesday night with two pronounced areas north of the Bahamas. As this system strengthens and moves northward, model
guidance in good consensus in bringing accumulating snow potential along our far southeastern zones, primarily over southern MD late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook