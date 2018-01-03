WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Powerful Nor’easter Will Hit Md., Blizzard Warning On Eastern Shore | Download The WJZ Weather App | School Closures/Delays | WJZ Radar
Filed Under:Harford County Sheriff's Office, Sexual abuse

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Harford County Sheriff’s Office correctional deputy recruit has been fired after he was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing and assaulting a minor.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office says Nicholas Carini, 20, of Bel Air, was arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the Harford County Child Advocacy Center.

Carini was taken to the Harford County Detention Center where he was later released.

Carini has been charged with sex abuse of a minor, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense.

No further information has been released at this time.

