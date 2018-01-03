BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bone-chilling temperatures are causing water mains to break across the region.

The latest water main break on Tuesday night sent a wall of water to several homes in a neighborhood in Catonsville. The water in the 100 block of Garden Ridge Road gushed out of the ground like a geyser at least five stories high.

The leak has stopped and crews have been restoring service in that area.

The leak has been stopped on Garden Ridge Road and the next available crew will begin the frigid job of restoring service. pic.twitter.com/LR6aq99RMZ — BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) January 3, 2018

The water doused homes in the freezing temperatures and caused yards to be frozen. One man says this water main break was reported to Baltimore’s Department of Public Works, but the agency says they’re dealing with dozens of breaks across the region.

“We’ve brought on crews from our contractor, but with the number of breaks out there measured in the dozens dozens, instead of specific cases, it may be just a little bit before we can get to you,” said one DPW official.

And in In Baltimore County, an eight-inch main break broke on Tuesday morning on Margarette Avenue and Post Boy Court. Officials say 30 customers and two hydrants are out of service there.

In Fells Point, officials say the work on Lombard Near Washington Street is done. Crews repaired a main that burst. The water main break in that neighborhood caused cars to be encased in ice. Some of these cars have been trapped on Wolfe Street since New Year’s Eve.

“Came down last night to go home and my car is completely covered in ice, can’t move it,” Lauren Towles said.

Because of all of these main water breaks, DPW has been forced to cancel all leave for its workers. The director says crews will start 12 hours shifts and work seven days a week to fix the numerous breaks.

Plans are also underway to update the some of the infrastructure in Baltimore. Some of the pipes are at least a half-a-century old.

