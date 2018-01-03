WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue Alert In Baltimore Extended Until SaturdayWater Main Breaks Cause Roads To Freeze | Powerful Nor’easter Expected To Affect Md., Especially Eastern Shore |  Download The WJZ Weather App | School Delays

If you are obsessed with taking selfies, then chances are you might be suffering from selfitis, according to a recent study.

The new study, published in the International Journal of Mental Health and Addiction, says it’s a genuine mental condition that makes a person feel compelled to constantly take photos and post them on social media.

Here are some ways you can tell if you have the disorder:

Taking a selfie puts you in a good mood.

You feel more popular when you post selfies on social media.

And use photo editing tools to make your selfies look better than others.

