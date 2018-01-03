WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Powerful Nor’easter Will Hit Md., Blizzard Warning On Eastern Shore | Download The WJZ Weather App | School Closures/Delays | WJZ Radar
Current Link to all:   http://www.weather.gov/lwx/

 

•Blizzard Warning until 1PM Thursday(Salisbury, Crisfield, Princess Anne,Snow Hill, and Ocean City)•Winter Storm Warning until 5PM Thursday (Kent MD-Queen Annes-Talbot-Caroline)•Winter Wearher Advisory until 11AM Thursday (Southern Baltimore, Prince Georges, Anne Arundel, Charles, Northwest & Southeast Harford, King George) •Wind Chill Advisory until 6PM Thursday(Extreme Western, MD)

 

Ocean City forecast:  

 

Tonight

Snow could be heavy at times.

Low around 22.

Blustery, with a north wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight.

Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Total nighttime snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible.

 

Thursday

Snow, mainly before 1pm. High near 30.

Blustery, with a northwest wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 90%.

New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

 

Baltimore Metro forecast:

 

Tonight

Snow, mainly after 1am. Low around 21.

Light and variable wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph after midnight.

Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Total nighttime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

 

Thursday

Snow, mainly before 1pm. High near 27.

Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 80%.

New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

—————————————————————————————————————————————

NWS Outlook

 

Rapidly strengthening low pressure will pass east of the region tonight into Thursday. Arctic high pressure rebuilds Thursday night into the weekend. High pressure will move off the coast early next week as another storm system approaches from the west.

                        

