BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the driver involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian hit-and-run in December.

Police say the crash happened at 5 p.m., on December 18, as 58-year-old Philip Muriel was walking in the 6300 block of Boston St.

Muriel was then hit by what investigators believe was a white or gold four-door sedan.

The driver reportedly drove onto the sidewalk and hit Muriel, and did not remain at the scene.

The vehicle was last seen on Broening Highway.

Muriel was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver is asked to call police at (410) 396-2606. You can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Callers can remain anonymous.

