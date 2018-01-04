WASHINGTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man on parole is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in a motel room and forcing her to eat methamphetamine and smoke marijuana.
Franklin County prosecutors on Tuesday charged 48-year-old Brett Pendleton of Union with sodomy and endangering the welfare of a child. He is jailed on $250,000 bond and does not yet have an attorney.
Police say the girl had permission from her mother to visit Pendleton and told her mother about the abuse. The child was treated and released at a hospital, where workers called police.
Pendleton is on parole after pleading guilty in 2012 to manufacturing meth.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook