BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A powerful nor’easter moved up the East Coast Thursday, bringing snow, ice, strong winds, and rough surf to Maryland.

Maryland’s Eastern Shore was hit hardest in the state, with almost a foot of snow being recorded there.

WJZ reporter Mike Hellgren saw a number of people getting stuck in the snow, and even spotted people trying to boogie board.

Crews were out with heavy equipment, as they tried to move the snow, with one of the big issues being the ice that’s gathered underneath it.

Punishing hurricane force winds gusts, snow, and frigid cold, created dangerous conditions on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, which bore the front of a how powerful cyclonic blizzard.

Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency, and state highway crews used almost 2,000 pieces of equipment to keep roads passable.

People say it’s not that bad in certain places, but there’s ice, blowing wind conditions, and very dry snow that’s creating in some cases, 6-foot wind drifts. There have even been cars completely buried in snow.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook