BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police Department officer and two others were hospitalized after a police car was involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday.

Police say the officer was responding to a call, when his patrol car was involved in a wreck.

The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while two people in the other vehicle involved were also injured.

They sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to police. No further details were released on their conditions.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

