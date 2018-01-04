BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police Department officer and two others were hospitalized after a police car was involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday.
Police say the officer was responding to a call, when his patrol car was involved in a wreck.
The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while two people in the other vehicle involved were also injured.
They sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to police. No further details were released on their conditions.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook