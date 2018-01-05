A federal appeals court has struck down a Baltimore law that required an anti-abortion pregnancy counseling center to post disclaimers in its waiting room.
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that the law violates the First Amendment rights of the Greater Baltimore Center for Pregnancy Concerns, a nonprofit Christian organization that counsels women on alternatives to abortion.
The law requires pregnancy counseling centers to post signs saying they do not provide or make referrals for abortions or birth control. The city’s lawyers argued that the law was aimed at reining in deceptive practices.
The 4th Circuit upheld a lower court ruling, finding that the law compelled “a politically and religiously motivated group to convey a message fundamentally at odds with its core belief and mission.”
