By Meg McNamara
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Clear and oh so cold this Friday night!

Baltimore is expected to plummet to 5 degrees, which would match the record set in 1904.

It’s still blustery and will remain so overnight. Wind chills of below 10 are expected, which is why Maryland is under a Wind Chill Advisory until noon Saturday.

Despite the abundant sunshine on deck tomorrow, highs will only climb into the upper teens.

Believe it or not, Saturday night will be even colder. A low of just 1 degrees is forecast at BWI. That would match the record of 3 degrees set in 2014.

By Sunday afternoon, temperatures actually make it into the mid 20s.

Mother Nature may dish up a mix of rain and show for the lunch hour on Monday. That could make for a messy evening commute.

Stay with the First Warning Weather Team as we track this likely record cold and Monday’s chance for wintry precipitation.

