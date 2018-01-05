BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The former supervisor of the Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force has pleaded guilty Friday morning in U.S. District Court.
Prosecutors say former Sgt. Wayne Jenkins led the task force unit that robbed drug dealers and innocent civilians, and in some cases directed that drugs and guns seized by the unit be re-sold on the streets.
Jenkins is the sixth Baltimore officer charged in the case to plead guilty.
