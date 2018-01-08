BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities seized nearly $55,000 worth of counterfeit Nike Air Jordans that had been shipped from China.
The sneakers arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on December 15, and after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers examined them, it was suspected the shoes were counterfeit.
There were reportedly 400 pairs of sneakers in seven parcels that were set to be shipped to Alexandria, Va. The suggested retail value for the shoes, if authentic, is $54,715.
Authorities checked with Nike, and the sneakers were found to be counterfeit.
