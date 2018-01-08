WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Goes Into Effect At 1 P.M., Some Schools Closing EarlyFull List Of School Closings/Delays | Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar
CATONSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials are trying to raise awareness about financial scams against the elderly.

Comptroller Peter Franchot and Attorney General Brian Frosh will kick off Protect Week at the Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville on Monday.

The presentation will include ways to safeguard finances and protect against tax fraud.

Guidewell Financial Solutions, a Maryland nonprofit credit counseling agency, is leading a statewide campaign sponsored by Wells Fargo. It’s in partnership with the offices of the comptroller and the attorney general and several other government, nonprofit and private agencies and companies.

