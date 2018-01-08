BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The owner of an Anne Arundel gun store spoke to WJZ after thieves broke into his store and stole more than a dozen guns over the weekend.

He says his security prevented an even bigger problem, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the case.

Investigators say the crooks smashed in the doors to get inside, but because the majority of the guns are locked, they could only get away with an estimated 13 guns, and many of them aren’t even functional.

“I hope they get caught. More than that, I hope the guns get recovered.” said owner Julean Seminazzi.

Four thieves were caught on cameras making off with more than a dozen guns. Handguns, rifles, and more, are now on the streets, in the wrong hands.

“This stuff needs to be secure,” Seminazzi said. “This stuff should only be for licensed individuals.”

Seminazzi says the thieves smashed through the front doors looking for whatever they could get their hands on.

He credits his own security plan for making sure the thieves didn’t get away with more.

“99.9 percent of our inventory is here,” he added.

The federally licensed firearms dealer says all the guns are registered and have serial numbers, making it easier for them to trace, but the suspects’ plans may be shot, that’s because many of the guns they got away with don’t even work.

“13 guns were taken. More than half of them weren’t functional. It was things being built to be sold,” Seminazzi said.

The ATF is hoping a $10,000 reward helps find the four people behind the smash and grab.

“We’re going to pursue these individuals, along with our partners at Anne Arundel County Police,” said Matthew Varisco, with Baltimore ATF.

Seminazzi says he’s been contacted by other dealers in the area, in case the guns turn up in other shops.

“People won’t just go to pawn shops. They’ll go to other gun shops to try and sell things,” he said.

As for his shop, Seminazzi says even more security is on the way.

“After watching that camera and seeing the route those individuals took, we’ll be adding a couple of extra security nets in place,” Seminazzi said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the ATF or Anne Arundel County police.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook