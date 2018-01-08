BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Monday morning, Mayor Catherine Pugh is expected to provide an update on the status of the emergency repairs that have been made to Baltimore City Schools.

The update comes as all but one Baltimore City School will open. It follows a week of outrage over heating problems in the school. The outrage came after photos of children wearing their coats in schools went viral.

The only school that is closed in Baltimore City is Calverton Elementary-Middle School.

Mayor Catherine Pugh has shared photos after touring some of the schools. On Sunday night, the mayor wrote on social media, “This weekend I harnessed city resources and those from the private sector, including, BGE to expedite repairs in order to get children back to school.”

The heating problems came as a result of burst pipes, flood damage, and broken heating systems.

“As long as you have these unprecedented cold temperatures in the single digits, it’s going to wreak havoc on older buildings,” said Baltimore City Schools Chief Operations Officer Keith J. Scroggins.

Over the weekend, a team of city and private contractors spent their time working to restore the heat. A command center is also monitoring the conditions inside the city’s schools.

Monday’s press conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.. It will be held inside Baltimore City Hall’s Executive Conference Room.

