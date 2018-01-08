Hi Everyone!

It is over. Period. It is over. The thaw we have been looking forward to is here. Right now it is 32° in Oakland, 36° warmer than this time yesterday. Still 13°, though, in Baltimore as of this writing but just look West. That push of warm air is on our doorstep. As are problems. Possibly big problems.

We have moisture coming East. The ground is frozen. That combination causes freezing rain. Add to that some sleet, or even snow likely, and you have a real mess during this day’s commute from school, and work. We are under a “Winter Weather Advisory” form 3 PM to 9PM, but I think those times may be adjusted up. This is, indeed, the time to really be weather aware. And there will be updates for you, through the afternoon, here at wjz.com

Behind this mess a BIG warm up. 10° warmer tomorrow than today. And that trend continues with Friday, and Saturday, featuring high temps in the low to mid 50’s!

Folks, believe it we have just come through not just cold weather but BRUTAL conditions. And now the warmest days since Christmas Eve. Since 12-24. Wow!

MB!

