BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the region until Monday evening.

The advisory is expected to last until 9 p.m. in many parts of the Baltimore area.

According to the National Weather Service, a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet is expected. Officials say ice will result in very slippery conditions on sidewalks, roads, and bridges. The ice will result in slippery conditions during the evening commute.

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency is urging people to make commute plans now. The Maryland Transportation Authority is also telling people to consider adjusting travel times if they are able to.

Make evening commute plans now. Starting this afternoon – a wintry mix w/ freezing rain & sleet is expected. Expect VERY slippery conditions on sidewalks, roads & bridges. This could also affect your evening commute tonight. Expect a light glaze of ice. #MdWx — Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MDMEMA) (@MDMEMA) January 8, 2018

Keep in mind that travel conditions are expected to be impacted by winter weather this afternoon/evening. Consider adjusting travel times IF you are able. #MDOTNews — MDTA (@TheMDTA) January 8, 2018

But according to WJZ’s Marty Bass, there is “a big thaw coming our way” after Monday evening as temperatures are supposed to get warmer. By Friday, temperatures will reach 56 degrees.

