BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the region until Monday evening.
The advisory is expected to last until 9 p.m. in many parts of the Baltimore area.
According to the National Weather Service, a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet is expected. Officials say ice will result in very slippery conditions on sidewalks, roads, and bridges. The ice will result in slippery conditions during the evening commute.
The Maryland Emergency Management Agency is urging people to make commute plans now. The Maryland Transportation Authority is also telling people to consider adjusting travel times if they are able to.
But according to WJZ’s Marty Bass, there is “a big thaw coming our way” after Monday evening as temperatures are supposed to get warmer. By Friday, temperatures will reach 56 degrees.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
why it is showing accurate weather?
http://www.pakworldnews.com/weather