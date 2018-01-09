BALTIMORE (WJZ) — CBS News anchor John Dickerson is the new co-host of “CBS This Morning.” He will join Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell starting Wednesday, January 10.

A CBS News veteran, Dickerson has anchored “Face The Nation” since June 2015. The show is currently the number 1 Sunday public affairs program.

“John’s impressive track record and strong all-around journalism extends our commitment to real news coverage every morning at CBS News,” CBS News president David Rhodes said in a statement.

“Colleagues, newsmakers, and peers all appreciate the depth and context John Dickerson brings to every discussion of the day’s events — together with his co-hosts he will project our best values on every broadcast.”

Dickerson started at CBS News in April 2009 and was the network’s political director for six years before joining “Face The Nation.”

“Every time I’ve been on the show I haven’t wanted the conversation with Norah and Gayle to end when my segment does,” Dickerson said. “Now it doesn’t have to.”

“Today is our sixth anniversary,” King said. “Can’t think of a better way to celebrate and kick off our next chapter.” King said.

O’Donnell joined King in expressing excitement for co-anchoring with Dickerson.

“This is a new beginning with an old friend,” O’Donnell said. “I’ve worked alongside John for almost 20 years and this is a great way to continue our mission of putting the news back in the morning.”

Dickerson will transition from “Face The Nation” in the coming weeks until CBS News names his successor.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook