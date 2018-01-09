CAMBRIDGE, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police have arrested a man suspected of firing at Cambridge police officers last month.

William Manokey, of Cambridge, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and several weapons charges.

He is being held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

Police said two offices were conducting a crime reduction patrol on the night of Dec. 18 when they saw a man walking along the street. They said that as they drove toward him, the man reached into his waistband and withdrew a handgun. Police said they believe he fired once at the officers.

