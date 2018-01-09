BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When people get on the roads Tuesday morning, they will not have to worry about snow or temperatures below 20 degrees.

But they will have to be cautious of what may not be seen on the roads. Black ice may be on the roads Tuesday morning after a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet moved across the Baltimore region, Monday night.

Monday’s weather caused many schools to close hours early and there are dozens of schools that are closed or delayed on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said temperatures are dropping below freezing. They say even if they weren’t, the ground is still frozen. The National Weather Service warned drivers to assume that anything wet may be ice. They say this is especially true for driveways, parking lots, and sidewalks.

REMINDER: Temperatures dropping below freezing again. Even if they weren't, the ground is still frozen. When stepping out for your commute this AM, assume that anything wet may be ice. This is especially true for driveways, parking lots & sidewalks. Use extreme caution! — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) January 9, 2018

Due to current road temperatures, WJZ’s Meg McNamara says to plan for slick streets as you head to work.

Here's a look at current road temps! Most still under 32° despite air temps above freezing. Plan for slick streets as you head to work. pic.twitter.com/XE5pMoLXIj — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 9, 2018

As you step outside Tuesday morning, WJZ’s Mike Schuh says it’s difficult to tell what has been salted. When people step outside, he says it’s important to shuffle along and to always have one foot in front of the other touching the ground. He then says to keep your weight forward. If you’re driving, it may be difficult to tell if the neighborhood streets have been treated.

The Maryland Transportation Authority says there is a potential for slick spots on untreated areas. They are telling people to approach what looks wet as if it is ice.

Potential remains for slick spots on untreated surfaces. Approach what looks wet as if it is ice. #THINKICE — MDTA (@TheMDTA) January 9, 2018

