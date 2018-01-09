BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been a big part of Catonsville for more than 20 years, and now it’s in the national spotlight.

SugarBakers Cakes on Frederick Road specializes in wedding cakes. And now the landmark is starring on The Cooking Channel, winning a recent competition on an episode of “Cake Hunters.”

“We had been on the show last year and we didn’t get chosen, so this time we did and it was really exciting,” says Lizzy Neale, a specialty cake designer.

They created a seven-tier wedding cake for Monica Rosenberger and Jesse Alingham, who were married at The Steppingstone Museum in Havre de Grace in October.

“Each tier is a little different from the next, it tells a little bit about the couple, the story of their life and how they met,” Neale says.

The cake featured a couple of ravens on top, the Baltimore skyline and a move theater, because the bride loves horror movies from the 70s.

“It’s cool, you’re on TV and you’re representing SugarBakers and a company that’s been here for 20 years,” says Lacey Borja, the store’s retail manager.

SugarBakers competed against two other area bakers and emerged the winner.

“It’s fun to be able to showcase what we do here at our bakery and have it seen nationwide,” says Jennifer Blanco, another cake designer. “It’s pretty exciting.”

