BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re a recent college graduate looking for a home, Baltimore might be the perfect place.

A new ranking from OnlineDegrees.com places Baltimore in the top 10 for best cities for recent graduates.

One of only two East Coast cities in the top 15, Baltimore ranks 10th out of 59 metropolitan areas in the U.S. with a population of more than 750,000.

Why did it rank so high? You can thank Baltimore’s high wages, high potential job growth, delicious seafood, and proximity to Washington D.C.

Here’s the top 10:

1. Houston, Texas

2. Austin, Texas (Tie)

2. San Antonio, Texas (Tie)

4. Denver, Colorado

5. Columbus, Ohio

6. San Diego, California

7. Phoenix, Arizona

8. Boston, Massachusetts

9. San Jose, California

10. Baltimore, Maryland.

