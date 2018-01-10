BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Beltsville man with dementia who was last seen near a Costco store on Jan. 2 has been found dead, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
Authorities had been searching for Daniel Francis DeHaven, 64, with “round the clock manpower” during a long period of frigid temperatures.
On Tuesday night, a person out for a walk located DeHaven’s remains in a wooded area off Dorsey Road near the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Police say there are no suspicious factors in his death, but that the cause and manner of his death will be released following an autopsy.
