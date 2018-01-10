BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities were able to save an owl that was likely struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County Wednesday morning.
Maryland Natural Resource Police report the owl was found during morning rush hour, along eastbound MD-100 at Arundel Mills Blvd. in Hanover.
Motorists began reporting the owl to police, and an Anne Arundel County detective then stopped and held the owl in his patrol car until a NRP officer arrived to take it to a veterinarian.
