Filed Under:Maryland Natural Resources Police, owl

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities were able to save an owl that was likely struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County Wednesday morning.

Maryland Natural Resource Police report the owl was found during morning rush hour, along eastbound MD-100 at Arundel Mills Blvd. in Hanover.

Motorists began reporting the owl to police, and an Anne Arundel County detective then stopped and held the owl in his patrol car until a NRP officer arrived to take it to a veterinarian.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch