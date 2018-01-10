BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A video that reportedly shows a woman being left outside of a Baltimore emergency center has gone viral.

A pedestrian captured the incident on video, in which he says staff at the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown campus left a woman, only in her hospital gown, near a bus stop in about 30-40 degree weather Wednesday night.

The University of Maryland Medical System released the following statement:

“We share the shock and disappointment of many who have viewed the video showing the discharge of a patient from the Emergency Department of UMMC Midtown the night of January 9. This unfortunate event is not representative of our patient-centered mission.

“While there are many circumstances of this patient’s case that we cannot address publicly, in the end we clearly failed to fulfill our mission with this patient, no matter the circumstances of her case or the quality of the clinical care we provided in the hospital (which is not depicted in the video). We are taking this matter very seriously, conducting a thorough review, and are evaluating the appropriate response, including the possibility of personnel action.”