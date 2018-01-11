Filed Under:Baltimore Fire Department, gas line break

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Fire Department is on scene of a fire that started after a gas line was struck Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews are on scene near E. Randall St. and S. Charles St.

The fire department reports an independent contractor was working on a water line and struck a gas line.

About a dozen homes were evacuated after the gas pipe ruptured.

No further details have been released at this time, and authorities have not said when the flames could be put out.

