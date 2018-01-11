BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For those who are are animal and yoga lovers, there is a way you can enjoy both at the same time at the Maryland Zoo.
The zoo will be holding 60-minute Vinyasa style yoga classes designed for both beginner and intermediate yoga lovers. The special class has individualized options to help best support your skill level.
Yoga at the Zoo will happen at Penguin Coast with views of flowing water and swimming penguins. Pre-registration is required. For zoo members, registration costs $10. For non-members, tickets are $20. All tickets will include same-day admission to the Zoo and a meet and greet with a penguin ambassador.
Below, are a list of dates the zoo will be holding yoga classes. The first one takes place on Sunday, January 14th at 8 a.m..
Sunday, February 11th 8 a.m.
Sunday, March 25th 8 a.m.
Sunday, April 22nd 8 a.m.
Saturday, May 12th 8 a.m.
Sunday, June 24th 8 a.m.
Thursday, June 28th 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 7th 8 a.m.
Sunday, July 8th 8 a.m.
Saturday, August 25th 8 a.m.
Sunday, August 26th 8 a.m.
Sunday, September 16th 8 a.m.
To purchase tickets and to look up more information, log onto marylandzoo.org.
