BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A kayaker fell into the water about 1/4 mile from the Patapsco River shoreline in Pasadena Thursday.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department partnered in the rescue.

The water temperature of the river is in the low 30s.

According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police, the victim is in their 40’s and has been taken to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center. They were conscious and breathing.

