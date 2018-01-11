BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two correctional officers were among 18 indicted as part of a year-long investigation into a smuggling ring at the Jessup Correctional Facility in Anne Arundel County.

Six inmates and 10 outside facilitators were also arrested as part of this investigation.

Those indicted face charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances, conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery, and the smuggling of contraband to include illegal narcotics and cellular phones into Maryland correctional facilities.

The two correctional officers face additional charges of misconduct in office.

This was a joint investigation by the Office of the State Prosecutor, the Special Investigative Unit within the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, and the Maryland State Police.

The correctional officers arrested have been identified as Phillipe Jordan Jr., 38, and Warren Wright Jr., 43.

The following inmates were arrested:

Dante Bruce, 43

Kevin Cooper, 34

Duane Dundas, 46

Dwayne Gaffney, 36

Jabraiyl Hale, 25

Tyrone Johnson Jr., 53

The other 10 arrested in this case are below:

Karisma Ashford, 28

Raeniece Board, 24

Donya Bruce, 43

Katina Bruce, 45

Latoya Carmichael, 30

Seingwaeng Hammond, 25

Marquis Johnson, 27

Travis Johnson, 25

Kianna Littlejohn, 32

Thelma Powers, 56

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook