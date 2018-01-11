BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two students were injured after a stabbing at a Prince George’s County school Thursday morning.
Police say there was a knife used during an incident at Central High School, and three students were involved in the altercation.
Two of the students involved were cut by another student, according to police, and their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
The student who used the knife reportedly turned himself in to school officials.
No further details have been released at this time. School has returned to normal and students are back in class.
The investigation is ongoing.
