BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A very mild afternoon as we topped the 60 degree mark! Clouds and some rain, drizzle and fog will be with us on Friday, along with the last very mild day for a while.

Some fog may be locally dense, especially on the Eastern Shore, where snow still covers the ground. A cold front will cross the region on Saturday, and temperatures will fall once again to subfreezing levels.

We may see a brief period of sleet or snow early Saturday, as the temperatures begin to fall. Very cold air will be with us well into next week, and some snow may fall on Tuesday! Winter isn’t done by a long shot.

