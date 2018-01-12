BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County police say a man was assaulted and robbed by eight boys Thursday night in Laurel.
Detectives say around 9:22 p.m., the victim was walking in the 200 block of Red Clay Road when he was approached by eight juvenile males.
He was surrounded and one suspect struck the man with a baseball bat, authorities say. Investigators say the other suspects kicked the victim and took his property.
Officials say the man suffered non life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.
Officers say all of the suspects are black males, four have thin builds with Afros, three have medium builds and one wearing a red shirt has a large build.
