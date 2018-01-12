BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For those who are looking for that great date night, that fabulous Sunday brunch, or a great lunch to get you through the work week, this is the time to explore all of the cuisine Charm City has to offer.

Starting on Friday, Baltimore kicks off its 14th year of Restaurant Week. It lasts until January 21st and it’s your chance to have a two-course brunch and lunch ranging from $12-20. There are also three-course dinner menus ranging from $20-$35.

Whether you’re looking for Italian, Mexican, or Asian, Restaurant Week has it all. Over 100 restaurants will be participating in the 10-day event. In Little Italy, there are five restaurants participating during Restaurant week. These include Sabatino’s Italian Restaurant, Da Mimmo Restaurant, Germano’s Piattini, and La Tavola Ristorante Italiano.

There are also at least six newcomers joining in on the promotional week. These restaurants include Nailah’s Kitchen, Heavy Seas Ale House, Rec Pier Chop House, and Annabel Lee Tavern.

To see all of the restaurants participating in Restaurant Week and make your reservation, head to their website.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook