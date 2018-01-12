WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman who reported being raped on a busy Metro train outside Washington has given emotional testimony in the trial of the man accused of attacking her.

John Hicks, of Washington, D.C., is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sex offense and first-degree assault in the 2016 attack in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The Washington Post reports that during dramatic testimony this week, the woman described the attack.

She said she had fallen asleep on a Metro train at 9 a.m. after working an overnight nursing shift. She told jurors a man approached her and showed her a knife.

She said she pleaded with him: “Please don’t hurt me.”

Hicks was arrested hours after the attack.

An attorney for Hicks did not deny a rape occurred, but told jurors the police arrested the wrong man.

