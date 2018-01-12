BALTIMORE (WJZ) — James Calero, 31, plead guilty to one count of criminally negligent manslaughter for the December 2015 crash that killed Morgan State Student Adedire Ososanya.

According to authorities, on December 17, 2015 Calero was driving south on Route 202 when he crossed the center line and struck Ososanya’s vehicle. Ososanya was ejected from the car and died as a result of his injuries.

Authorities say Calero was driving about 50 miles over the posted speed limit and it’s believed he was under the influence of drugs at the time.

In a statement released on Friday, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office said the following:

“We are pleased that Mr. Calero has accepted responsibility for his actions that took the life of a promising young man. It is imperative that nobody get behind the wheel of a car when they are not properly fit to drive and I hope that Mr. Calero will take the time to learn from his actions and get the help that he needs.”

Calero’s sentencing is set for March 28, 2018 where he faces a maximum sentence of 3 years.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook