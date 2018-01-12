BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating two shootings that happened on Thursday night.

Police responded to the first shooting at 9:05 in Northeast Baltimore. In the 4800 block of Lorelly Avenue, police were able to locate a crime scene, but they couldn’t find any victims.

But a short time later, officers arrived at the scene of Sinclair Lane at Erdman Avenue for a vehicle accident. After speaking with the people inside the vehicle, officers learned one one of the passengers had been shot. The 29-year-old man was shot in the head in the 4800 block of Lorelly Avenue.

He was taken into the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. A short time later, a 27-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds, walked into the hospital. he has non-life threatening injuries and was shot in the same area.

Both victims were speaking with a group of people when three masked men walked into the block. One of the suspects was armed with a shotgun and fired at the crowd.

The second shooting took place in South Baltimore in the 1600 block of Olmstead Street. Officers responded at 9:40 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who was shot in the shoulder and the leg. He says he was getting in his car when he saw three men walk out of an alley. Shortly after, the victim heard gunshots and realized that he had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information of either shooting is urged to call detectives at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

